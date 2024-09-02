KGBV waterlogged; students find shelter at function hall

Aravapally (Suryapet): Due to the heavy rains, the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School (KGBV) in Arvapally, Jajireddygudem Mandal, Suryapet district, has become waterlogged.The entire school premises are filled with water up to knee level.

With about 200 students and teachers unable to step outside, the authorities, following instructions, temporarily moved the students to the Srirama Function Hall. A few students were sent home after informing their parents.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned the public not to go outside unless absolutely necessary due to the heavy rains.

They have advised people in low-lying areas to stay alert. They also mentioned that people should call the authorities for any help needed.

The government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow due to the rains