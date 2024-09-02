Live
- Will solve inundation problem: Lokesh
- Dana Kishore orders eviction of people from dilapidated buildings
- HMWSSB MD directs officials to take preventive measures
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Flood Situation in Budameru and Affected Areas
- Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Extend Loving Birthday Greetings to Pawan Kalyan
- Virabh Studios Unveils Debut Film Gadadhari Hanuman
- Govt will support families affected by rains: Minister
- Medical Relief Efforts Intensified in Flood-Hit Vijayawada
- AP CM Chandrababu Naidu's Non-Stop Monitoring of Flood Crisis in Andhra Pradesh
- Fever surveys go on despite heavy rains
Just In
KGBV waterlogged; students find shelter at function hall
Due to the heavy rains, the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School (KGBV) in Arvapally, Jajireddygudem Mandal, Suryapet district, has become waterlogged.
Aravapally (Suryapet): Due to the heavy rains, the Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School (KGBV) in Arvapally, Jajireddygudem Mandal, Suryapet district, has become waterlogged.The entire school premises are filled with water up to knee level.
With about 200 students and teachers unable to step outside, the authorities, following instructions, temporarily moved the students to the Srirama Function Hall. A few students were sent home after informing their parents.
Meanwhile, authorities have warned the public not to go outside unless absolutely necessary due to the heavy rains.
They have advised people in low-lying areas to stay alert. They also mentioned that people should call the authorities for any help needed.
The government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow due to the rains