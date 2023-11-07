Khairatabad Congress candidate campaigns Chintal Basti, says she came to serve people

In a public meeting organized at Hanuman Temple, Degree College, Chintal Basti, Khairatabad Division in Khairatabad Constituency, women, youths and others from other parties joined the Congress Party under the leadership of Khairatabad Constituency Congress Party candidate Mrs. P Vijaya Reddy.

P Vijaya Reddy said that like his father PJR, she came to serve the people. She said that they have resolved many issues in the constituencies be it drainage system or renovation of community hall and construction of community hall at Ambedkar Yuvajan Sangam with an Rs. 50 lakh. She said necessary works have been done for the slums and assured of implementing the Congress six Guarantees without fail after Congress come to power.

Presidents of various divisions of Khairatabad constituency, youth congress leaders, NSU leaders and women workers of the Congress party participated in a large scale.







































