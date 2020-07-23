Khammam: 2 BHK works go on at snail's pace; beneficiaries wait to continue for long

Khammam: It seems that the poor people in the erstwhile Khammam district have to wait some more time to fulfil their dream to live in their own house as the construction of double bedroom houses is going on at a snail's pace.



The officials were attributing the delay in 2BHK construction to Covid-19 and labour shortage, but the beneficiaries alleged that the agencies are delaying the construction works due to non-release of funds.

According to official records, out of 14,555 sanctioned houses in Khammam district, only 2,738 houses were completed till date. In Kothagudem district, out of the total 6,438 houses, only 1,235 houses were completed so far.

Though the officials and people representatives have been conducting meetings with officials and agencies to speed up the construction, but there is no progress.

The officials said that there is acute labour shortage in urban and rural areas due to coronavirus. Out-stationed labourers went to their native States and local labour are not coming for work due to fear of infecting with the virus, said one engineering official.

Execution of works of double bedroom houses have been entrusted to roads and buildings, panchayat raj, Sarvasiksha Abhiyan, ITDA and irrigation departments.

With each day passing, people belonging to lower income groups, are losing their hopes of owning double bedroom house and the delay is causing concern among them.

A beneficiary K Lakshmi said that they have expected to have the double bedroom house in last year itself and the officials also assured it. But now it seems it would take another year to complete construction, she added.