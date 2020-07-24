Khammam: 80 beds added to Coronavirus ward in general hospital

Khammam: As many as 80 beds were added to the 120-bedded Covid-19 ward at Khammam District General Hospital, informed District Collector RV Karnan. Speaking to the press here on Friday, he said all the beds at Covid-19 ward would be equipped with oxygen points and the patients, who require oxygen support will be treated at the district hospital and the treatment will be provided on par with Hyderabad hospitals.

Asymptomatic patients, who do not need oxygen support, are being treated at ITDA YTC Covid-19 Centre at Maddulapalli. Steps were being taken to establish two more Covid Centres at Sharada Engineering College and SBCE College in Khammam.

Rapid Antigen Kits were made available at all Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres along with the District Hospital, Karnan noted.

Every Asha worker and ANM was given pulse oximeter and thermal scanner, the Collector said, advising that the elders, children, pregnant women and those with chronic ailments have to be careful for the next few weeks and avoid coming out.

DM&HO Dr B Malathi informed that soa a far 1893 samples were collected, of them 627 were tested positive and the results of 129 samples were awaited. There are 501 active covid-19 cases in Khammam district.

As many as 99 persons recovered and were discharged while 23 persons were died of corona. Drug Inspector Surendra Babu stated there was no dearth for medicines used for the patients infected with coronavirus. There was ample supply of vitamin-c, vitamin-e and vitamin-d tablets, he said. District Hospital Superintendent Dr B Venkateshwarlu and others were present.