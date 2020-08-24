Khammam: Centre, State government fail to control corona says CPM leaders

Khammam: CPM leaders on Monday staged dharna at the Khammam Municipal Corporation office for alleged failure of the State and Central governments' failure to control corona pandemic in the State.

Addressing the party activists, CPM Khammam district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said criticised the Central government policies. He "Atma Nirbhar Bharath" programme has turned Ammakaniki Bharath under the BJP government.

He said people are unhappy under the regime of BJP and TRS and they will give a befitting lesson to both parties in the coming elections. He appealed to the government to spend more funds for the prevention of Covid.

He demanded that the State government should give a dole Rs 7,500 and 10 kg rice to every person during the corona pandemic. The CPM leaders submitted a memorandum to the Corporation Commissioner.

CPM committee members K Venkateswara Rao, Y Srinivas Rao, T Lingaiah, M Satyanarayana N Gopi, M Ramana, Bhimaiah and others participated in the dharna.