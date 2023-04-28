Khammam: CMRF cheques handed over to beneficiaries

Khammam : Rythu Bandhu district convenor Nallamala Venkateswara Rao said that the BRS would win with a huge majority in the upcoming elections and propel further development in the State.

He participated inthe CMRF cheque distribution programme held at MP Nama Nageswara Rao's camp office here on Friday. He distributed cheques to 60 beneficiaries from Khammam, Ashwaraopeta, Kothagudem, Madhira, Paleru, Satthupalli and Wyra constituencies.

Nallamala said on the occasion that Nama Nageswara Rao, who is always among the people and works for the uplift of the poor and weaker sections, should win the upcoming elections with a good majority.He said that KCR should get the credit for implementing unique welfare schemes in the country.

He said that in the past CMRF assistance was not available to everyone as there was no such publicity for this scheme. It was only after KCR became the CM that people were getting liberal CMRF assistance on a large scale.

The government is providing assistance irrespective of party, caste and religion, and those who received assistance should also remember this and cast their vote for the BRS party, he appealed.

MP camp office in-charge Kanakamedala Satyanarayana, Vaira MPP Velpula Pavani, party Vaira and Bonakal mandal presidents Banala Venkateshwarlu, Chebrolu Mallikarjuna Rao, Konijarla mandal leaders Potla Srinu, Dava Vijay Kumar and other manual party leaders participated in the programme.