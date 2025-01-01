Khammam: Cockfighting preps begin early

Khammam: With two weeks to go before Sankranti, preparations for cockfights have begun in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and parts of Chhattisgarh. This year, betting activity has surged, particularly in the Godavari region, as bettors eagerly anticipate the high-stakes event.

These days, the racetracks choose cock breed. They wager on the cocks’ colour as well as other factors based on the moment. They take pride in their victories in cock races. Moreover, these birds receive proper training, diet, and activity.

In areas like Aswaraopet and Dammapeta villages in the Kothagudem district of Telangana, close to AP, more than 100 cock breeding facilities have been established. There are barely 100 people who work as cottage farmers, producing 10 to 50 cocks at home and selling them during Sankranti.

People travel from Chhattisgarh and Odisha in addition to AP and Telangana to purchase these birds.

These breeding centres have started rearing cocks with dozens of brooders while keeping an eye on them with CCTV cameras. The expense of purchasing and preparing each cock for racing ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. The turnover will exceed one crore rupees if at least 100 chickens are raised. Notably, the cocks are regularly fed specific foods including copper sangati, mutton keema, cashew nuts, and almond nuts. They are designed to spend 10 to 15 minutes each day swimming in water tanks. To harden their skin, they are exercised. Diseases are prevented by vaccinations and medications.

“Ashwagandha powder is added to improve stamina, and B-complex tablets are mixed with water for better health,” stated a breeder.

A year or a year and a half is spent raising each cock. The cost of each cock goes upto Rs 40,000. Electric lights, CCTV cameras, and specific fencing for the cocks are also features of the centres.

According to another breeder, “Some of the cocks are pre-sold even before buyers arrive. They make deals through video calls, ensuring the birds are ready when they get here.”