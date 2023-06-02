Khammam: Congress celebrates Telangana State Day grandly

Khammam : Congress cadres led by senior leader Rayala Nageswara Rao, celebrated the State Foundation Day at Palair on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rayala Nageswara Rao claimed that the State of Telangana was established by the Congress party under the brilliant leadership of Sonia Gandhi. He stated that the people of Telangana should respect the Congress party and its leader, Sonia Gandhi for giving the separate State.

He accused KCR of defrauding the State’s people during the last nine years and failing to fulfill the election promises. According to him, the KCR government simply diverted Neelu, Nidhulu, and Niyamakalu to his (KCR) family.

He claimed that KCR cannot bring Dasabdhi Utstavallu to the State. It is the Congress party that has the right to ask for a vote in the State, and that the party will come to power in the State.

Later in the programme, the leaders performed palabhishekam to Sonia Gandhi’s portrait. The event was attended by DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad and other leaders.