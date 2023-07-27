Khammam:Congress leaders inspect Munneru

Khammam: A team of Congress leaders led by the city convener Md Javeed inspected Munneru river which was in spate on Wednesday. All modes of transport were not allowed on the Munneru Bridge. The leaders also visited low-lying areas which were facing the threat of overflowing. They interacted with people and extended support to them. They alerted the officials on the situation and urged them to take precautionary steps.

