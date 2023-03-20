Khammam: Congress protests over TSPSC paper leak

Khammam: A number of Congress leaders were arrested by the police here on Sunday. The party leaders led by the district president Puvvala Durga Prasad took out a huge protest rally over the TSPSC paper leak issue.

The Congress leaders raised slogans against the BRS government and demanded dismissal of Minister K T Rama Rao from the cabinet, alleging that he was responsible for the issue. They also sought an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the scam. They even demanded that CM KCR and TPSC Chairman step down, owning moral responsibility for the leak which hurt the future prospects of lakhs of youth.

The leaders later burnt an effigy of CM KCR. Following a scuffle with the police, arrests were made of the Congress leaders.