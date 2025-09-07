Khammam CP monitors immersion at “Gangamma Oodi.”

Khammam: The Ganesh idol immersion (Nimajjanam) in Khammam district is proceeding peacefully under tight police security, said Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

The well-coordinated efforts of the police, municipal, electricity, R&B, medical, panchayat, fire, fisheries, and revenue departments have ensured a smooth and safe procession.

Over the course of the day, hundreds of Ganesh idols were immersed in the Munneru stream, popularly known as “Gangamma Oodi.”

Soon after the commencement of the immersion procession, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, and Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agasthya visited the Munneru Ghat at Kalvoddu to oversee the arrangements.

To prevent any untoward incidents, senior police officials, including Additional DCPs like Prasad Rao, are closely monitoring the situation, offering real-time guidance to ground-level staff. Each Ganesh pandal has been assigned a unique identification number, and processions are being guided through designated routes prepared in advance. “We have deployed nearly 500 police personnel across the city to maintain law and order,” said Commissioner Dutt. “Special surveillance has been arranged to prevent disturbances and ensure the safety of devotees throughout the immersion.”

Traffic police have implemented alternative routes to ensure that regular commuters are not inconvenienced. At Prakash Nagar Munneru point, Additional DCP Kumaraswamy is personally supervising the security arrangements. The police urged the public to cooperate and follow safety guidelines, ensuring that the spirit of devotion and celebration continues in a peaceful atmosphere.