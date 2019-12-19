Khammam: CPI(ML) stages dharna for passbooks for farmers, 2BHKs

Khammam: Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI(ML)) New Democracy leaders and farmers staged a protest at the Mandal Revenue Office in Ragunadhapalem here on Wednesday. They demanded passbooks, money under Rythu Bandhu scheme and double bedroom houses.



Speaking at the programme, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sangham district secretary A Venkateswarlu alleged that due to official's negligence many mistakes took place in passbooks. He said that though these mistakes were brought to the notice of officials by farmers on many occasions nothing has been done. Due to no issuances of correct passbooks, farmers were not getting Rythu Bandhu money, he added.

He also said many farmers have not received passbooks till date in the mandal. He alleged that officials were doing service to leaders instead of people which is why official work was pending in the mandal revenue office.

He further demanded that the government sanction double bedroom houses as many people are house less in the mandal.