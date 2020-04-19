Khammam: District admin purchases mangoes from farmers

Khammam: The district administration of Khammam came forward to rescue of mango farmers fearing heavy losses due to lockdown. District Collector RV Karnan took initiation to purchase mangoes from them through Sirivennela Women Producers Federation.



The district administration set up the village level procurement centre in all mandals where mango production is high. The procured mangoes will be sent to SERP in Hyderabad and from there the king of the fruits will be sent to Benesion company. The officials made payment to farmer's accounts through Sirivennela Federation. Karnan said for the first time the State is purchasing mangoes from farmers and providing MSP to farmers who are in deep crises.