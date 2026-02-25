Khammam girl selected for nat’l volleyball tourney

Khammam: GD Hansini, a resident of Guttala Bazar, Khammam, and a student of 12th grade at Harvest Public School, has been selected to participate in the 46th National Sub-Junior Volleyball Championship. The tournament, organized by the Volleyball Federation of India, will be held in Hooghly, West Bengal, from February 24 to March 1.

Hansini has been training in volleyball since her childhood under coach Akbar Ali at Sardar Patel Stadium. Over the years, she has steadily showcased her talent and has participated in three consecutive national-level competitions, earning recognition as a promising national-level player.

Speaking on the occasion, Khammam District Youth Services and Sports Officer Tumburu Sunil Kumar, Harvest Public School Principal Parvathi Reddy, correspondent Ravi Marut, stadium coaches, and local dignitaries congratulated Hansini on her achievement.