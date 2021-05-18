Khammam: Minister Ajay inspects COVID isolation ward

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday visited the Covid-19 isolation wards in main hospital in Khammam on Monday. During the visit, the Minister interacted with Covid-19 patients and enquired about the treatment given to them.

The Minister said that, the State government is supporting Covid-19 patients and taking all measures to prevent Covid-19. He asked officials keep wards clean and make necessary medicines available to the patients. He asked the patients to think positive. He also distributed milk and fruits to them.

He appealed to the patients to cooperate with the staff and doctors in the hospital. He lauded the service of doctors and medical staff who are their best service to the patients.

District Collector RV Karnan, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi, Superintendent of the Hospital Dr B Venkateswrlu, RMO Srinivas and other were also present.

The Minister participated in district high-power meeting with District Collector and Health officers at Zilla Parishad meeting hall. The Minister reviewed services of the Covid-19 in the district. He also discussed on the stock on Oxygen and medicines in the government and private hospitals

District Collector RV Kanana submitted a report on the survey programme in the meeting. He said that nearly 1,485 teams are working on survey programme, nearly five lakhs sixty thousand and one hundred thirteen houses were surveyed in the district.

Nearly 10,531 people were identified with Covid-19 symptoms in survey. He informed that there is a sufficient stock of Remdesivir injections in all the government hospitals.

Later, the Minister participated in child help desk programme and also inaugurated 20 bedded hospital at Penuballi mandal.