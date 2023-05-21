  • Menu
Khammam: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah distributes green rotta seeds to farmers

MLA Sandra Venkata Veerakah and Collecto VP Gautham distributing green rotta seeds to farmers in Sathupalli on Saturday

Highlights

MLA Sandra Venkataweeraiah along with district Collector VP Gautham participated in various development programmes and distributed green rotta seeds on subsidy to farmers in Sathupalli on Saturday.

Khammam : MLA Sandra Venkataweeraiah along with district Collector VP Gautham participated in various development programmes and distributed green rotta seeds on subsidy to farmers in Sathupalli on Saturday. MLA Sandra said farmers suffered a lot due to untimely rains that lashed the district recently. The crops fell in the field due to hailstones. He said that green rotta seeds are provided by the state government as a subsidy to the farmers.

