Khammam Municipal Commissioner receives special category award

Khammam: Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi has received Special Category Award from Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Governor presented the award on the occasion of National Voters' Day during a programme organised by the Telangana Election Commission.

The Commissioner who worked the returning officer in general elections in Madhira Assembly constituency, performed well by conducting awareness camps and motivated people to exercise their voting rights.

