Khammam: Nama Muttaiah Trust, Madhucon Group donate sanitisers, masks

Khammam: Nama Muttaiah Trust and Madhucon Group donated 25,000 litres of sanitiser and three lakh masks to the district administration here on Friday. Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao handed over the sanitisers and masks to Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and District Collector RV Karnan on behalf of Nama Muttaiah Trust and Madhucon Group at a programme at Zilla Parishad meeting hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Minster Ajay and MP Nageswara Rao hailed the services of the district officers, police department, sanitisation workers and other department officers during the lockdown. They appealed everyone to follow the lockdown norms, wear masks and maintain social distance to protect themselves from the virus.

ZP chief Lingala Kamal Raj, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, DCMS chairman R Seshagiri Rao and Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao and others were participated the programme.