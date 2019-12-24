Khammam: Officials told to make arrangements for civic polls

Khammam: District Collector R V Karnan directed the Municipal Commissioners to make all necessary arrangements for the municipal polls to be conducted on January 22. Speaking at a meeting held with the Municipal Commissioners of Sathupally, Wyra and Madhira municipalities at his chambers on Tuesday, the Collector directed the officials concerned to complete the works of voters list immediately.



Adding that necessary training should be provided to the presiding officers, assistant returning officers and other officials, Karnan directed the police to make all security arrangements at the polling stations and counting stations besides installing CCTV cameras at the polling stations that are termed sensitive. District Revenue Officer Sireesha, Wyra, Sathupally and Madhira Municipal Commissioners Vijayanand, Meenan and Devender respectively, administration officer of the Collectorate Madhan Gopal and other officials attended the meeting.