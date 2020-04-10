Khammam: Officials waiting for test results of 76 suspects

Khammam: Tension is mounting up among the 76 suspected persons, whose samples were sent to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for testing of Covid-19.

The test reports are expected to reach by Friday night (April 10) or Saturday (April 11) to Khammam.

Though they were kept in quarantine but worrying a lot whether their test results will be positive or negative. Their family members are also under huge pressure and are eagerly waiting for test reports. Khammam district administration is on alert and taking all precautions after two positive corona cases were reported. The officials have collected blood samples of 76 suspects and sent to Gandhi hospital for testing.

Meanwhile, the first Covid-19 samples collection point was established at the Government Hospital in Khammam on Friday. District Collector RV Karnan said it is the first one in the district and samples will be collected at this centre and will be send to Gandhi hospital for testing.