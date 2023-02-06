Khammam pins great hopes on State budget

Khammam: The people of district have a lot hopes form the budget that Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present in the State Assembly on Monday.

The State government has to fulfill many promises made to the people of the district regarding pending projects and other schemes. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had promised execution of many projects in the district in various public meetings in last year.

Among the projects-- Seethamma Sagar and Seetha Rama Lift Irrigation projects and Lord Rama temple development—need funding. All the projects are waiting for the funds to be released by the State government.

Targeting irrigating 8 lakh acres, the government had started the Sri Seetha Rama Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 13,263 crore. It has completed 60 per cent, and the government has already spent Rs 8,000 crore on it. More than Rs 4000 crore needed for the completion of the project. The government had started the Seethamma Sagar project which is in the initial stage and requires Rs 5,500 crore for the completion..

The district needs some other projects which were promised by the local MLAs. At the same time the local leaders had also promised many projects in their respective constituencies. The projects of Wyra, Lanka Sagar, Julimudi, Pedda Vagu, and repair works for the Taliperu project are also awaiting release of funds. As part of the development of technical education, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced one engineering college in the Khammam city.

It was announced but, no land and funds have been allocated so far. One the line of establishment of one medical college in each district, the government announced one government medical college in Khammam also. Rs166 crore was sanctioned for repairing works for buildings and constructing new buildings but the funds have not been released so far.

The people also demanded the construction of new roads from Khammam - Yellandu, Kothagdudem-Wyra, and Khammam- Bonakallu. The district also awaits sanction of funds for the moderation of RTC bus stations in Kothagduem and Bhadrachalam.

The BC, SC, ST, and minority hostels are being run in the rented buildings. The students have demanded construction of new buildings for hostels.

On another side, the Lord Rama devotees eagerly await sanction of funds for the development of Rama temple. CM KCR had announced twice about allocating funds of Rs150 crore, but it has not been released so far. He also promised Rs1,000 crore for flood victims and to strengthen the katrakatta works, which need another allocation of Rs 2,000 crore; the estimation was sent to the government for approval. Therefore, the district people are eagerly awaiting some big announcements from the government in the State budget for their welfare and development of the district at least when the state is going to polls this year.