- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Khammam: Police to hold mega job mela on May 21
Khammam : Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Friday said a mega job mela would be organised under the aegis of Khammam police commissionerate here on May 21. Releasing a publicity poster for the event, he informed that as many as 100 private companies would set up stalls to offer jobs to around 4,000 unemployed youth. The event would be held at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) from 9.30 am onwards. Interested youth have to submit their details by May 18 to their nearest police station where applications forms are made available.
