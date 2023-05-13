Khammam: Police to hold mega job mela on May 21

Khammam : Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier on Friday said a mega job mela would be organised under the aegis of Khammam police commissionerate here on May 21. Releasing a publicity poster for the event, he informed that as many as 100 private companies would set up stalls to offer jobs to around 4,000 unemployed youth. The event would be held at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) from 9.30 am onwards. Interested youth have to submit their details by May 18 to their nearest police station where applications forms are made available.