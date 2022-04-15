  • Menu
Khammam: Ponguleti pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar

BJP leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad on Thursday
Khammam: Former MLC, BJP National co-Incharge Tamil Nadu State, Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at TS BJP State office, Assembly premises, and at the Ambedkar statue, Tank bund in Hyderabad.

He also felicitated party State chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for the success of Praja Sangrama Pada Yatra,. BJP leaders Ranga Kiran, G Shiva Raj and others were also present.

Sudhakar Reddy highlighted the great contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar for the nation building and upliftment of poor sections of society.

