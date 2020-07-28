Khammam: Poor facilities plague patients more than virus

Khammam: The problems of coronavirus positive patients at Maddulapalli quarantine centre in Khammam came to the fore after Anne Srinivasa Rao, who helped the officials in burying about 30 Covid-19 deceased patients in the district, was shifted to this quarantine centre last Friday, after he was tested corona positive.

He noticed that the quarantine centre was running in worst condition as there was no sanitation, no treatment and no drinking water and no nutritious food. There was none to remove left-over food items and to clean the rooms. The worst condition is that there was no water supply in toilets.

The patients told their sufferings to Anne Srinivasa Rao, who in turn informed the officials about the condition of the centre. But it's learnt an official suggested Srinivasa Rao to go to home for home isolation. Unable to bear the worst situation at the centre, Srinivasa Rao returned home on Sunday night.

He explained to the media here on Monday about the conditions at the centre. He said food is being supplied very late to the patients, that too of poor quality. Both doctors and staff at the centre are not giving treatment to the patients and they are not even coming any closer to the patients and giving suggestions standing away from them.





Srinivasa Rao appealed to the district administration to provide better facilities at the centre as old people and women patients, who were taking treatment, cannot live in such unhygienic conditions. When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Malathi told The Hans India, that on the first day the sanitation staff feared to work in the rooms at the centre. Noticing their fear, all rooms were sanitised, she said. The department gave PPE kits to them and appointed special officer for monitoring the system, she added.



It should be reminded here that Maddulapalli quarantine centre was inaugurated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar a few days ago, who at that time promised to provide all facilities and good treatment on par with private hospitals.