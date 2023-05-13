Khammam: Public urged to make use of GO 58 & 59

Khammam : District Collector V P Gautham on Friday informed that those who have settled in government places should take advantage of the regularization process undertaken by the government through GO 58 and 59.

Collector visited Jagjivan Ram Nagar in Khammam city and inspected the implementation of GO 58 and 59 at the field level. He went to the houses of those who applied under GO 59 and did not pay the money as demanded by the government as per the rules. He visited a few houses and told the residents to pay the first installment immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Gautham said the government has taken steps to regularise the squatters who have settled in the government places and distribute the certificates by June 2, 2020. He said that 3,253 applications under the GOs 58 and 2,559 under GO 59 have been approved in the district.

The Collector said that they should take advantage of the opportunity provided by the government and get rights over the occupied government places.

Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, RDO Ravindranath, Urban Tehsildar Shailaja and other officials were present during the Collector’s inspection.