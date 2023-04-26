  • Menu
Khammam: Puvvada distributes ex gratia to cylinder blast victims' families

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributing cheques to Cheemalapadu cylinder blast victims’ families in Khammam on Tuesday
Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar promised all kinds of assistance to the cylinder blast victim's families in Cheemalapadu village on...

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar promised all kinds of assistance to the cylinder blast victim's families in Cheemalapadu village on Tuesday.

Puvvada presented ex-gratia cheques to the cylinder blast victims' families. He said the government announced Rs10 lakhs for deceased families and Rs2.5 lakhs for injured persons in the accident. Four persons had died and five had sustained grievous injuries in the cylinder blast near the BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam venue. He said, the government had immediately responded to the incident and shifted the injured people for better treatment at NIMS. The government provided health facilities to all the injured people and supported them, he added.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that the Nama Trust has already given a total of Rs 8 lakhs to the victims. He said the government will provide everything that needs to be done.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, District Rythu Bandhu Samithi Convener N Venkateswara Rao, RDO Ravindernath and others were present on the occasion.

