Khammam: Regularlised junior lecturers thank CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Khammam : The contract lecturers have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for regularlising their services.

A team of contract junior lecturers led by BRS party senior leader RJC Krishna called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at his camp office on Monday.

During the meeting, the contract lectures expressed their gratitude to CM KCR who ordered their regularisation. Speaking to them, Minister Ajay stated that the BRS government works for the welfare of the people. He praised CM KCR’s contributions for strengthening the state during the last nine years.