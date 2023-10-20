Khammam: Senior leaders express discontent over ticket allotments

Khammam: Senior Congress leaders in Khammam and Palair Assembly segments find themselves at odds with the party’s expected decision to allocate tickets to newcomers, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Thummala Nageswara Rao. Although the party has not officially announced these names, it has been made clear that these tickets have been provisionally allotted to the newcomers, who have already begun campaigning in their respective constituencies.

Mohammed Javed, Khammam city Congress president and a staunch supporter of CLP leader Bhatti Vikramaka, has openly expressed his displeasure with the ticket allotment. He asserted that he has been actively involved in party activities and has been at the forefront of protests against the BRS-led State government for the past five years. Javed claimed to have cultivated a loyal group of party workers and followers, while also working with the Muslim community to promote the party’s secular image. He was confident of receiving a ticket from the party this time, having laid the groundwork over the last few months.

Javed’s disappointment stems from the fact that, in previous elections, the party did not field minority leaders as candidates in Khammam. However, this time, he had high hopes for a ticket for minority groups but was let down by the party’s decision. Consequently, faced with the prospect of Thummala receiving the Congress party’s ticket, Javed called a meeting with his followers to strategise their future course of action. As a result, Javed’s supporters have reportedly urged him to contest the election as an independent candidate.

A similar situation is unfolding in the Palair Assembly segment. Bhatti Rayala Nageswara Rao, who contested on a Congress ticket in the previous election, is also reportedly unhappy with the State leadership’s decision to allocate the ticket to Srinivasa Reddy. Rayala held a meeting with his followers to discuss his plans.

In the midst of this turmoil, Srinivasa Reddy reached out to Rayala, seeking his support. Reddy emphasised his commitment to contesting the MLC elections. He expressed his disappointment at not receiving the ticket for Palair, especially given the challenges he has faced over the last five years in opposition to BRS leaders. However, the ticket has now been allocated to Ponguleti, who recently joined the party, leaving the members disheartened by the party’s decision.