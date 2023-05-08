Live
- Vijayawada: Special officer inspects Gudivada TIDCO layout
- Guntur: Summer training camp inaugurated
- Vijayawada: Drop cases filed against teachers, demands APJAC-Amaravati
- Vijayawada: Haj pilgrimage charges trigger spat between TDP & YSRCP
- Narasaraopet: Village Revenue Officer in Anti-Corruption Bureau net
- Machilipatnam: ‘Conduct dengue awareness programmes’
- Bengaluru: Arvind Kejriwal's absence disappoints AAP cadres
- Ongole: Corporate hospital-like treatment at government hospitals says MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy
- Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh to bring back 157 students from strife-torn Manipur
- Winning chances more for Shettar in Hubli-Dharwad Central
Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology celebrates World Red Cross Day
Highlights
Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated World Red Cross Day on the campus on Monday.
Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated World Red Cross Day on the campus on Monday.
College Chairman Gundala Krishna, Khammam Red Cross Society chairman Dr Chandra Mohan, and society members and others attended the ceremony and explained the history and services of the Red Cross.
Guests gave prizes to students who won essay and other competitions conducted by the institution.
Dr G RajKumar, G Srinivas Rao, Dr AVV Siva Prasad, Dr G Subashchander, G Praveen Kumar, Dr J Ravindrababu, and others attended the event.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS