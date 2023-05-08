Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology celebrates World Red Cross Day

Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated World Red Cross Day on the campus on Monday.

College Chairman Gundala Krishna, Khammam Red Cross Society chairman Dr Chandra Mohan, and society members and others attended the ceremony and explained the history and services of the Red Cross.

Guests gave prizes to students who won essay and other competitions conducted by the institution.

Dr G RajKumar, G Srinivas Rao, Dr AVV Siva Prasad, Dr G Subashchander, G Praveen Kumar, Dr J Ravindrababu, and others attended the event.