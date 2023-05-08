  • Menu
Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology celebrates World Red Cross Day
SBIT College chairman Gundala Krishna presenting prizes to students on account of World Red Cross Day celebrations in Khammam on Monday 

Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) celebrated World Red Cross Day on the campus on Monday.

College Chairman Gundala Krishna, Khammam Red Cross Society chairman Dr Chandra Mohan, and society members and others attended the ceremony and explained the history and services of the Red Cross.

Guests gave prizes to students who won essay and other competitions conducted by the institution.

Dr G RajKumar, G Srinivas Rao, Dr AVV Siva Prasad, Dr G Subashchander, G Praveen Kumar, Dr J Ravindrababu, and others attended the event.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

