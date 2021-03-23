Khammam: TRS leaders on cloud nine post MLC win

Khammam: After winning the two Graduation MLC seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders seem to have gained confidence to face any election in the district.

Speaking to The Hans India, some of the leaders said the results had given the boost to the party leaders and workers to strengthen the party in the district. Khammam district was dominated by the Left parties and the Congress till a few years ago.

But the recently held local body elections and cooperative bank elections, the TRS got majority of seats, thus boosting the morale of party workers across the district. "Now the district has turned into to a pink party zone," the leaders added.

It may be mentioned here that after the TRS candidate Palla Rajeswar Reddy won the prestigious elections to the Graduates MLC post with good majority, TRS leaders and activists regained confidence that the party can now face and win any election.

Party leaders feel the victory in MLC polls proves how the party has been strengthened in the district.