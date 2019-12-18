Khammam: Women's body demands closure of belt shops

Khammam: The members of the Progressive Organisation of Women (POW) and Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) demanded the closure of belt shops, and in support of their demand, they staged a protest on the premises of Khammam Excise office on Wednesday.



Addressing the media later, POW leader Ch Shiromani and PYO leader K Srinivas alleged that the State government was playing games with the health of people by encouraging liquor sale through belt shops in residential colonies and in villages. They alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was planning to increase State's income by giving a nod for establishment of belt shops. This, they said, would not accept and the women would teach him a befitting lesson at the right time.

They said that atrocities and murders against women were increasing due to rampant sale and consumption of liquor. They also added that liquor consumption was adding to the number of road accidents where many were losing their lives. They demanded the government to at least take measures to put a cap on liquor sale and consumption in the State.