Khandaan moves: Politics heat up in Nalgonda

After getting Jayaveer elected as MLA, Jana Reddy making moves for party ticket to another son Ragh Veer

Gutha Sukender said to be moving BRS top brass to allot ticket to his son Amith Reddy from Nalgonda or Bhongir

Nalgonda: Since the curtains came down on the Assembly elections, senior leaders of both Congress and BRS have intensified their efforts to ensure bright political future for their heirs, starting with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Congress leader Jana Reddy paved the way for his younger son Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy’s election as the MLA of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency which he had represented for 7 times. Before Jayaveer Reddy eyed Nagarjunsagar constituency, Jana Reddy’s elder son Raghu Veer tried to contest either from Nagarjuna Sagar or neighbouring Miryalaguda constituency in 2018 and 2023 assembly elections, but in vain. Jana Reddy’s close rapport with TPCC president and CM A Revanth Reddy paid off well.

Now, Jana Reddy is chalking out plans to get Congress LS ticket for his son Raghuveer Reddy. MLA Jayaveer Reddy too contends that win is certain if his brother is put up by the party from Nalgonda MP seat. Alongside, a social media campaign is set in motion to support the candidature of Raghuveer.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council Chairman and septuagenarian Gutha Sukender Reddy, who had tried MLA ticket for his son Amith Reddy from Nalgonda or Munugodu Assembly constituencies, is throwing hints that his son Amith Reddy will contest from Nalgonda or Bhongir MP seat, if BRS chief KCR orders. It may be noted that Gutta served as the MP of Nalgonda for three times. He is confident that his long- political life and relations with leaders and people of all constituencies in both Nalgonda and Bhongir MP territories will help his son start his political career as MP.

Meanwhile , Komatireddy brothers who are playing key roles in Congress party and have a huge fan following across the erstwhile Nalgonda district are moving their political pawns to bring another family member into the political arena. They are impressing upon TPCC chief and CM Revanth Reddy as well as the high command to allocate the Bhongir MP seat to either their elder brother Mohan Reddy’s elder son Dr Surya Pavan Reddy or Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s wife Laxmi, who earlier contested from Congress in the local bodies MLC election and was defeated in the BRS regime. Both Venkat Reddy and Raj Gopal Reddy served as Bhongir MPs.

It may be noted that considering his experience and ties with people of Bhongir MP constituency, the party high command has made Komatireddy Venkat Reddy the in-charge of Bhongir LS constituency. Political pundits opine that Komtireddy brothers are well poised to ensure the victory of Congress in Bhongir should the party allocate seat to one of their family members.

BRS associated Yadadri-Bhongir district ZP chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy, son of former ministers late Aliminati Madhava Reddy and Uma Madhava Reddy, has developed a good network and earned name and fame in Bhongir MP seat. He is keen to contest from Bhongir MP seat from BRS.