Kisan leader tears KCR apart

Hyderabad: The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday made sweeping remarks against the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



Alleging that TRS was the B team of BJP, he said, "There is one unbridled bull in your state. You tie that bull and make him stay in the State, don't allow it to go out. It talks about something and its intentions are something else."

Addressing the Maha Dharna organised by AIKSCC at Dharna Chowk, Tikait said the decision of KCR to give Rs 3 lakh as ex gratia to the farmers of North who lost their lives during the farmers' agitation was the responsibility of the Government of India. The Telangana government should bother about the farmers here. "What about the farmers of Telangana who are dying due to loan burden and non-purchase of paddy?" he asked.

Reiterating his demand for bringing an act to ensure MSP, Tikait said it would also help the Telangana farmers. "Language may be different but the problems of farmers are the same," he said. If MSP becomes an Act, farmers can get a guarantee card and action against traders can be taken, he added.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader alleged that the central government was not run by the political party but by corporate companies. That is why they did not take any action for over a year. Though on record there were 12 or 13 rounds of meetings, the ministers used to get replies from PMO and RSS office Nagpur to the issues raised by them.

"Camera aur kalam par Bandook ka pehra hai. There is an unannounced curfew," said Tikait, talking about influencing the media. He alleged that there were conspiracies to break Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. "Some were lured, some leaders said they would join BJP... even today they are in touch with leaders to wean them away from Morcha," he revealed. "The Prime Minister did not talk with any of the farm leaders in Morcha. Is holding talks with farm leaders a crime? Are these people undertrials," he asked.

