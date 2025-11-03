Kishan avers Congress, BRS 'misleading public'

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has accused the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of “misleading the public and undermining national institutions” and declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would launch 50 ‘Mahapadayatras’ across Telangana to “expose the failures of BRS and Congress”. Addressing the media on Sunday in the context of campaigning by parties for the Jubilee Hills by-election, Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party were resorting to “threats, appeasement politics, and misinformation to secure votes”.

Kishan Reddy claimed that the Congress campaign had crossed all limits, particularly under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He alleged that the state government, under pressure from the Majlis’ party, had allocated valuable army land for graveyards in Mehdipatnam and Erragadda, while ignoring the needs of other communities.

“They are appeasing one section and threatening others,” he said, adding that even the Peddamma Temple in Banjara Hills was being neglected.

The Union Minister accused the Congress of using fear tactics, including threats to withdraw welfare schemes like subsidized rice. “The central government spends Rs 42 per kg on rice, while the state contributes only Rs 15. If they have the courage, let them cancel the scheme and show it,” Reddy challenged.

Kishan Reddy confirmed that the BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission over Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the Indian Army, calling them a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Union Minister criticized the Congress’s failure to implement its promised “six guarantees” and 420 sub-guarantees, calling them a complete flop. He questioned the credibility of promises like Rs 2,000 for women, scooties, education assurance cards, and Rs 5 lakh for savings societies. “Their threat to cancel existing schemes betrays their true nature,” he remarked.

Referring to national issues, Kishan Reddy condemned the remarks on the Indian Army made in the past by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy.

He recalled Rahul Gandhi’s controversial statement during the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 and criticized former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s demand for ‘proof’ of surgical strikes. “Such comments insult our soldiers and weaken national morale,” he said, demanding an unconditional apology from Revanth Reddy.

Kishan Reddy referred to the deteriorating infrastructure in the Jubilee Hills and challenged Congress and BRS leaders to “walk two kilometers on potholed roads”.

“Hyderabad is not just a high-tech city. Slums lack basic amenities like streetlights and drainage,” Kishan Reddy said, accusing both parties of ignoring real development. He asserted that BRS and the Congress were politically aligned, citing past ministerial roles of KCR and Harish Rao during the Congress rule. “We have never worked with anyone. We will not meet with anyone,” he declared.

On the Metro rail issue, Reddy accused the state government of spreading lies and failing to complete the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He condemned personal attacks from the Chief Minister and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to transparency and development.

Kishan Reddy declared that the BJP would launch 50 Mahapadayatras across Telangana to expose the failures of BRS and Congress. “We will go door to door and tell the truth and highlight the achievements of the Modi government”, he said.