Kishan condoles on Dora’s demis

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of former Director General of Police HJ Dora.

In his condolence message on Friday, the Minister recalled the distinguished service of HJ Dora as the head of the police force in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. He noted that the integrity, commitment, and administrative capability of the former chief left a lasting impact on the maintenance of law and order throughout the state.

Kishan Reddy further observed that HJ Dora served at the national level as Director of the Central Industrial Security Force, contributing significantly to internal security. He highlighted the memorable service of HJ Dora to the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Ashram in Puttaparthi, describing it as a remarkable chapter in his storied career.

Even after retirement, HJ Dora continued to advocate for essential reforms in the police system, reflecting a lifelong dedication to public service. The Minister stated that the passing of HJ Dora represents an irreparable loss to the policing fraternity.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Kishan Reddy prayed for peace to the departed soul during this difficult time.