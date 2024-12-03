Kishan lauded for securing funds

Sathupalli: In a heartening news for the people of Sathupalli constituency the Union government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for various development projects in the coal town.

The district assembly BJP committee, headed by convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, organised a single event at Sathupalli on Monday.

The party’s rank and file conducted palabhishekam to the image of G Kishan Reddy, the state party president and minister for mines, during the programme.

During the programme, Namburi praised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for securing the special development funding for Sathupalli and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Sathupalli people.

He recalled that the Union Minister had provided funds for the development of the coal town at the request of senior party leaders P Sudhakar Reddy and Vinod Rao.He stated that a number of CC roads, Vykuntadhamas, Buggavadu Food Park, and railway line development would be taken up.