Kishan prods Singareni to cut coal prices

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to take immediate steps to reduce coal prices, enhance quality standards, and expand operations by acquiring new blocks, while ensuring that employee welfare remains uncompromised.

The Minister emphasised that these measures are crucial for the sustainable future of the state-owned coal giant.

Conducting a high-level review meeting at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy underscored the need for reforms in the coal sector. He cautioned that public sector undertakings can no longer rely solely on government protection and must demonstrate complete dedication to remain viable. “Worker welfare is non-negotiable,” he stressed, pointing to the newly introduced labour laws designed to safeguard employees, which he directed SCCL to implement effectively.

Highlighting the importance of efficient human resource utilisation, the Minister urged SCCL to adopt systematic strategies for acquiring new coal blocks.

He also called for the establishment of washeries, including modern dry washeries, to improve coal quality standards and meet growing industrial demands. “Quality coal production is the backbone of Singareni’s business, and washeries are essential to achieve this,” he noted.

The Union Minister instructed SCCL officials to prepare comprehensive action plans outlining the company’s future roadmap and submit detailed reports.