Kishan Redddy blames govt for Metro delay, civic mess

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government and its predecessor BRS for failing to address Hyderabad’s pressing civic issues despite the city’s rapid expansion.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Reddy said Hyderabad has grown beyond expectations, both industrially and commercially, but basic infrastructure has not kept pace. He accused successive governments of making lofty promises--comparing Hyderabad to Singapore, London and Washington--but delivering little. “Ten years of BRS rule did not solve drinking water, drainage, or road problems. Even government school buildings are at risk of collapse,” he remarked.

Highlighting financial mismanagement, Reddy noted that GHMC contractors were forced to protest for payments, while BJP corporators staged demonstrations carrying lanterns due to non-functional streetlights. He said GHMC, once financially stable, is now burdened with thousands of crores in debt.

On the Hyderabad Metro, Reddy clarified that the Centre cannot approve expansion without a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from the state. He accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading the public by blaming the Centre. “Without DPR, approvals cannot be given. The state must finalise plans before the Centre can act,” he said, adding that the Centre had already cleared MMTS Phase II and sanctioned Rs 1,100 crore for expansion.

Reddy also pointed to ongoing railway development, including Rs 720 crore for Secunderabad station, Rs 350 crore for Nampally, and the modernisation of Begumpet station. He said the Centre has approved three major rail corridors--Hyderabad to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune--at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with work targeted to begin by 2028.

On civic issues, he criticised the lack of desilting in stormwater drains, leading to flooding even during light rains, and warned that drinking water continues to mix with drainage in bastis. He accused the state of ignoring auto drivers, who face financial distress, and failing to deliver on promises of jobs and welfare schemes.

Reddy said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain committed to Hyderabad’s genuine development, while accusing AIMIM and Congress of neglecting the city’s needs. He reiterated that the Centre has provided funds for temples, science city projects, and skill development centres, but state cooperation remains absent.