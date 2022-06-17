Kishan Reddy condemns Agnipath protests in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Friday condemned the Agnipath protests and called it as unfortunate. Addressing the media here, the Union Minister said that the protests is a pre-planned one and a conspiration against the Central government. He alleged that police who are supposed to take action against those destroying the public vehicles acted as mere spectators. He said that the at 40 public vehicles have been destroyed. The youth were provoked which led to havoc in the city, he added. Kishan Reddy said that Agnipath scheme does not discriminate anyone. He stated that many countries have implemented Agnipath like schemes and they are functioning well. He said that the protests are well planned to target the Central government. He said that it is said to learn that the passengers had to run for their lives from the trains.

Earlier, amid the protests against the Centre's new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defence personnel creating Hungama and chaos in several parts of the country, ITMinister KT Rama Rao on Friday stated that the agitation indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

"The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ??????? From One Rank – One Pension to proposed No Rank – No Pension!," tweeted KTR.

It is to mention here, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer" for a period of four years, including training period.

Amid the massive protests by anti-Agnipath protestors, the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials on Friday reportedly cancelled all its train services and had asked the passengers to look for other means of transport to reach their destinations.

In a statement released, "Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements," said L&TMRHL spokesperson.

Violence against Agnipath scheme rocked Secunderabad railway station here on Friday as hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalised the station. The protesters went on rampage at the station, setting afire East Coast Express, stalls and other railway property. Demanding scrapping of the recently announced scheme, the youth sat on the railway track.

Railway and the city police were trying to bring the situation under control. The police also opened fire in the air to control the situation. The protesters are said to be mostly from the northern states who were in Secunderabad to appear in the Railway Recruitment Board exams. Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, is the headquarters of South Central Railway.