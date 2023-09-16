Kishan Reddy drives bike for 200km to attract youth

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday inspired the youth of Telangana by taking out a bike rally for 200 km ahead of the September 17 Telangana Liberation Day celebrations being held by his party at the Parade grounds here. He drove the bike for seven hours to cover the distance from Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to Parakala along with scores of the party leaders and workers.

The party’s State incharge Prakash Javadekar flagged off the bike rally. The Union Minister was greeted by people at every stop of the way. Kishan Reddy paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in Bhuvanagiri. The yatra continued till Amaradhama in Parakala via Warangal and Mulugu crossroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said the story of the liberation of the Hyderabad princely State, which was crushed by the iron fist of the Nizam, was an important event in the history of India’s freedom struggle and added that people needed to know about it. He said CM KCR’s attempt to hide the real history of the liberation struggle by saying that liberation day should be celebrated as unity day has been thwarted by them.