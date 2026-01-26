  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Kishan Reddy felicitates green activist Nainika

  • Created On:  26 Jan 2026 10:12 AM IST
Kishan Reddy felicitates green activist Nainika
X

Kothagudem: UnionMinister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy was presented with a sapling by environmental activist Nainika Rajuva during a BJP election pledge on Sunday at Kothagudem Club in Kothagudem town.

The event, organised as part of preparations for local body elections, saw Rajuva, a proponent of green initiatives and a practitioner of the ‘Haritha Deeksha’ movement, explain her work in nature conservation. She highlighted her efforts under the guidance of plant conservation expert Rajasekhar and noted recognition received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

In appreciation, Kishan Reddy felicitated Nainika with a shawl and praised her dedication towards environmental protection. He encouraged similar initiatives to be undertaken on a larger scale in the future.

Corporation party election in-charge Martineni Dharmarao, Senior BJP leaders, KV Ranga Kiran , B Prabhakar Reddy, Vijay Chander Reddy, GVK Manohar, Vasudevarao, Godugu Sridhar, and Gumpula Mahesh, participated in the event.

Tags

BJP Election PledgeKishan ReddyEnvironmental ConservationHaritha DeekshaKothagudem
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Why experiential learning matters in sports management

Why experiential learning matters in sports management

National News

More
Share it
X