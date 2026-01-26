Kishan Reddy felicitates green activist Nainika

Kothagudem: UnionMinister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy was presented with a sapling by environmental activist Nainika Rajuva during a BJP election pledge on Sunday at Kothagudem Club in Kothagudem town.

The event, organised as part of preparations for local body elections, saw Rajuva, a proponent of green initiatives and a practitioner of the ‘Haritha Deeksha’ movement, explain her work in nature conservation. She highlighted her efforts under the guidance of plant conservation expert Rajasekhar and noted recognition received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

In appreciation, Kishan Reddy felicitated Nainika with a shawl and praised her dedication towards environmental protection. He encouraged similar initiatives to be undertaken on a larger scale in the future.

Corporation party election in-charge Martineni Dharmarao, Senior BJP leaders, KV Ranga Kiran , B Prabhakar Reddy, Vijay Chander Reddy, GVK Manohar, Vasudevarao, Godugu Sridhar, and Gumpula Mahesh, participated in the event.