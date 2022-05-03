Kishan Reddy, KTR engage in twitter slugfest

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and State IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday targeted each other's government on the state of affairs. Rao tweeted that under the rule of BJP there was shortage of everything. "Under BJP rule there is a shortage of coal, shortage of oxygen during corona, shortage of power for industries, shortage of employment in villages, shortage of funds to be given to the States.

For all these problems the main reason is the shortage of vision of PM Modi. The NDA government's amazing performance," he said in a tweet. The TRS leader also posted a picture showing a list of States where there is a shortage of coal.

Reddy targeted the State government on its promises. In a series of tweets, he criticised the TRS dispensation. "In the eight-year rule of TRS, there is no dalit Chief Minister, no three acres of land for dalits, no Dalit Bandhu for all, no BC Bandhu at all, no job for one in a family, no unemployment dole, no free fertilizers, no farm loan waiver, no commitment on paddy procurement, double bedroom not far all, no new ration cards, no new pensions, no freedom for Telangana agitators, no place for Telangana agitators, no social justice, no proper Secretariat, CM never comes to Secretariat, CM doesn't meet people, no stoppage of defections, no Telangana Liberation Day, no limit for lies, no limit for borrowings, no justice in illegal cases, no KG-to-PG, no obstacle in family rule, no value for Telangana intellectuals, no starting of Nizam Sugar Factory. To go on saying, there is no limit for deceiving promises of CM KCR," quipped Reddy.

This had created a topic of discussion on twitter as followers of both leaders were questioning the promises of both parties. While some targeted the CM, some targeted the PM.