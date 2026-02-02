Kishan Reddy lambasts govt over delay in phone tapping

Hyderabad/New Delhi: UnionMinister for Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy criticised the Telangana government on Sunday over the prolonged phone tapping investigation and accused both Congress and BRS of fostering a culture of corruption. Addressing the media in the national capital, he stated that the case has been delayed for over two years and is being dragged out like a serial, which has significantly undermined public trust in governance.

Reddy pointed out that former BRS MLC Kavitha had herself alleged that her husband’s phone was intercepted, while claims surfaced regarding the monitoring of High Court judges. He noted that the core issue remains the use of government machinery to tap phones indiscriminately. He added that since the state government has already submitted an affidavit to the High Court, the law must now take its own course. The Union Minister further accused both major state parties of eroding public confidence. He remarked that while the KCR family is reportedly fighting over money shares, ministers in the Revanth Reddy administration are allegedly clashing over commissions. Highlighting severe financial distress, Reddy revealed that Telangana is struggling to pay retirement benefits to employees. He noted that pending dues to the Singareni Coal Company alone have reached Rs 51,000 crore, describing this as a clear indication of mismanagement. On the political front, Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP would achieve strong results in the upcoming municipal elections. He believes the public is increasingly disillusioned with the current leadership and that the BJP focus on accountability and development will resonate with voters. He reiterated the commitment of the party to exposing corruption and ensuring justice for the people of Telangana to restore trust in the democratic process.