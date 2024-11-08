Live
Kishan Reddy Launches Kethineni Digitals: A New Era in the Digital Sector
Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurated Kethineni Digitals today. This new facility, located opposite the Lifestyle Building in Ameerpet, includes state-of-the-art amenities such as a mini theatre (11.2), LED screens, LED standees, and a mini conference hall.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, director YVS Chowdhary, K. Lakshman, Kethineni Digital's head, and local corporator Kethineni Sarala. Other notable attendees included Kalamanidra Kalyan, MAA Arts head Chintala Ramarao, Chintala Ravikumar, and Chennupati Srinu.
The launch of Kethineni Digitals marks a new chapter in enhancing digital infrastructure and services, promising to cater to a variety of needs in the evolving technological landscape.