Kishan Reddy opens Nest Fetal Medicine Centre

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the Nest Fetal Medicine Centre at Westend Mall in Jubilee Hills on Monday.

The centre, headed by Director Dr Amitha Indersen, aims to provide specialised and comprehensive fetal care, focusing on the health and well-being of unborn babies through advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kishan Reddy emphasised the importance of specialised maternal and prenatal healthcare. He said the launch of the centre would strengthen healthcare facilities in Hyderabad, particularly for managing high-risk pregnancies.

Dr Amitha Indersen said the centre will offer advanced fetal diagnostics, screening protocols, counselling, and therapeutic interventions under one roof. She noted that fetal medicine plays a vital role in the early detection and management of fetal anomalies and pregnancy-related complications.

Medical professionals and healthcare experts attended the launch, welcoming the facility as an important step toward ensuring safer pregnancies and better outcomes for mothers and babies.