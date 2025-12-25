Kishan Reddy pays tributes to AB Vajpayee, recalls his contributions to country

Union Minister Kishan Reddy joined the nation in honouring the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a series of commemorative events. At the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office, Reddy paid tribute to Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna recipient, by garlanding his portrait on this significant occasion.

In his remarks, Reddy lauded Vajpayee as a formidable orator, outstanding administrator, and a principled leader. He highlighted Vajpayee's commitment to moral values, citing the former Prime Minister’s resignation from office due to a narrow one-vote loss, which exemplified his integrity.

The Minister praised Vajpayee’s contributions to India's defence and governance. He noted that Vajpayee played a pivotal role in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, which aimed to enhance basic facilities in schools, and championed numerous reforms for the upliftment of the underprivileged.

Reddy also recalled Vajpayee's diplomatic initiatives, particularly his bus journey to Lahore, which symbolised efforts to foster peace with Pakistan. He credited Vajpayee with the successful implementation of the Golden Quadrilateral project, which significantly improved the country's road infrastructure.

Describing Vajpayee as a towering figure in India's progress, Reddy stated that his life serves as an enduring inspiration for the youth of the nation. He concluded by emphasising that the entire country is united in paying tribute to Vajpayee’s remarkable legacy.