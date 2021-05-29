Kishan Reddy seeks KCR's intervention in rice distribution to BPL families

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has sought Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to take necessary steps for the free distribution of additional 5 kg of rice to poor people in the State.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday, the Union Minister said that the Centre has been distributing rice to 80 crore poor people in the country under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Last year, the Centre had provided 5 kg rice for every member of the household in the wake of the Covid spread. As the coronavirus effect increased during the second wave, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre had decided to provide an additional 5 kg rice to each member of the poor household for May and June.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to provide this relief under the PMGKAY, in addition to the monthly quota being extended to people.

Kishan Reddy said that he was told that the State government had already lifted the stocks for the distribution of rice for May and June. But, the same was not yet reached the poor beneficiaries. Against this backdrop, he sought the intervention of the Chief Minister to direct the officials concerned to ensure that the beneficiaries were provided with the free rice benefit announced by the Centre.