Kishan Reddy slams Cong over civic neglect, urea crisis in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, commemorating the death anniversary of journalist Shoaibullah Khan, paid homage to the fearless voice who exposed the tyranny of Qasim Razvi and the Nizam’s regime. Reddy hailed Khan as a lone journalist who actively participated in Telangana’s liberation struggle, using ‘Imroz’ magazine to awaken public consciousness—even selling personal belongings to fulfill his journalistic duty.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said, “Despite threats from Razakars, Shoaibullah Khan never backed down. His sacrifice, along with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s leadership, led to Hyderabad’s integration into India,” Reddy said, offering tributes on behalf of the BJP and the people of Telangana.

Reddy reaffirmed that the Central Government will continue to commemorate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 in Hyderabad, a tradition initiated under the BJP rule. He sharply criticized the previous BRS and current Congress governments for failing to address basic civic needs, calling their development efforts “nominal.”

He highlighted Hyderabad’s deteriorating infrastructure—non-functional street lights, poor drainage, neglected parks, and clogged flood pipelines. “Hyderabad has become an orphaned city,” Reddy lamented, accusing the Congress-led state government of silencing BJP corporators in GHMC meetings and ignoring urban grievances.

Reddy also condemned the arrests of BJP Telangana President Ramchandra Rao, former MLAs, and corporators, calling it an “evil attempt” to suppress democratic voices. “We are ready to go to jail, but the problems of Hyderabad must be solved,” he declared.

The BJP further criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfill promises made to employees and teachers in its Abhayahastam manifesto. Pending DAs, delayed PRC implementation, and lack of health cards have left employees frustrated. Retired staff face delays in pensions, gratuities, and GPF withdrawals. BJP expressed full support for the JAC of 200 unions launching a movement from September 1.

On the agricultural front, BJP leaders accused the state government of creating an artificial urea shortage and defam Rs 266 per bag, farmers are reportedly paying Rs 400 due to black market diversion. Telangana’s 2.04 lakh tonnes of urea stock remains unaccounted for.

Calling for immediate action, he urged the state government to stop politicizing essential supplies and focus on governance. “Hyderabad deserves better. Telangana’s employees and farmers deserve justice,” he added.