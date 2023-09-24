Kishan Reddy slams govt over exam cancellation

Hyderabad: Union Minister & BJP State president G Kishan Reddy blamed the BRS government for the cancellation of the Group-1 exam. In a statement here on Saturday, he alleged that due to the inefficient public administration of KCR government and its failure to take the right decisions, the exam was cancelled. “It is unfortunate that for the second time in a row, the Group-I preliminary exams have been cancelled in the State. The KCR government was trying to instil frustration among the 4 lakh unemployed youth, who have applied for these exams. In Telangana, where we fought with the slogan of water, funds and appointments, we are struggling with water and funds anyway. Now the failure of the State government in terms of recruitment has become a curse for the youth,” he added.

Though the recruitment notification clearly states that it is mandatory to take biometrics of applicants to curb irregularities, it was not taken by the authorities. The cancellation of the exam was clear proof to highlight the BRS government’s commitment on providing legitimate jobs to the youth.”

He alleged that the absence of photographs on the hall tickets and the removal of biometric screening had led to irregularities in the conduct of the examination. He said some of the aspirants brought to the notice of the High Court about the government’s negligence in conducting the Group-I exams and added that there was no other option before the court except to cancel the exams.