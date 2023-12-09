Kishan Reddy to hold meeting with BJP MLAs to elect leader of legislative party

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy will hold a key meeting with the new MLAs at the BJP office and later he along with MLAs perform special pooja at Charminar Bhagyalakshmi temple.

On the other hand, the BJP MLAs will elect the leader of the legislative party. There is a discussion in the BJP that Kamareddy MLA Venkataramana Reddy, who won against KCR and Revanth Reddy and Goshamahal MLA Rajasingh, Aleti Maheshwara Reddy are in race for floor leader.

Kamareddy MLA Venkataramana Reddy said that he is not in the race for BJP legislative assembly leader. He said that he will fulfill whatever responsibility the party gives him. He said that his preference is to provide free education and medical care to the people of Kamareddy.



